Vikings TV series needs Kildare people for "extra" roles

If you have a beard and a bit of a mad head on you, this could be right up your longboat.

The makers of the Vikings TV series are coming back to film in Ashford, Co. Wicklow.

And they’re looking to recruit thousands of film extras in the coming months.

This will be done at open casting days and prospective applicants should live locallyand be aged at least 17.

It’s open to people from all ethnic and religious backgrounds or heritage. All nationalities can apply.

An appointment is not necessary and all you have to do is turn up at The complex, 10-14 Little Mary Street, Dublin 7 (between Capel Street and Smithfield Markets on Saturday June 30 between 9am and 5.30pm.

Another casting day takes place at the Grand Hotel, Abbey Street, Wicklow town on June 27 between 10am and 5.30pm.

You will need to attend one day only and you'll be asked to fill out an application form. A picture of you will be taken and the process will take about 20 minutes.

Filming will take place in the Dublin and Wicklow areas.

Filming will start in July and all jobs are casual and temporary.

For more information visit:

https://www.facebook.com/Vikin gs-Extras-338071826263234/