Man jailed for assaulting woman at Kildare caravan after weekend of drink and drugs

A man who was found to have assaulted a woman at a mobile home in Allenwood has been jailed for eight months at Naas District Court.

In handing down sentence for the offence on Anthony Quinn (28), Bluetown, Allenwood North, Naas, between November 29-30 2015, Judge Kevin Staunton said the defendant, currently serving a sentence on other matters, “was prone to violence and needed to do something about that.”

Kathleen Murphy (23) said she was punched by Mr Quinn at his trailer during a weekend of drink and drug taking with Mr Quinn and friends.

Mr Quinn said that he had pushed her after asking her not to video himself and their friends at the trailer. But he denied the assault as described.

Ms Murphy said she was “crying and in bits” after the assault.

“My hips were in bits.”

She said she had met Mr Quinn once, in Newbridge, before the weekend — he denied this. She said she was with him and friends including two friends.

She said they were taking tablets (diazepam) and were “drinking and driving around the Newbridge” for a time over the weekend.

She told Conal Boyce, solicitor, representing Mr Quinn, that she had taken five of the tablets with alcohol after getting them from a friend, not a doctor.

She denied that with all of these intoxicants she could not recall exactly what happened on the night of the incident in the trailer in Allenwood.

“He hit me, end of story,” said Ms Murphy, from Drimnagh, describing Mr Quinn as “a sick cunt.”

Ms Murphy said it was a complete lie to suggest that it was she who had lunged at Mr Quinn, who had pushed her back. She denied that she said that she would get an ex boyfriend “to put a bullet” in Mr Quinn's head.

The Court was told that she and Mr Quinn had sex together over the weekend.

Mr Boyce put it to her: “You were not thinking straight.”

Ms Murphy replied: “I was. I could write a book or a film about it. I would do a lie detector test.”

She told Garda Inspector Oliver Henry, prosecuting, that she went to the Gardai a few days after the incident. She had gone to Crumlin Garda Station first and was directed to Newbridge. She said after the assault she got calls from Mr Quinn asking to speak to her and saying he was sorry.

The court heard a medical report was obtained from St James Hospital.

Both of Ms Murphy's friends on the evening refused to make statements.

Mr Quinn, on oath, said Ms Murphy was “out of her head.”

“She was taking videos of us and I asked her to stop. I pushed her,” he said. He told Inspector Henry he tried to grab her phone and she attacked him and fell on the couch.

Judge Staunton said there was a question mark over Ms Murphy's evidence due to drink and drugs.

She was “off her head” but she was “honest” and he convicted Mr Quinn.

Mr Boyce said his client was “tired of living with a cycle of chaos” and trying to improve his life. When in jail he had done a first responder course and was trying to improve his life.