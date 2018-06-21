Surge in bicycle theft crime in Naas

There has been a surge of bicycle thefts in the greater Naas area, prompting a warning from the gardai.

In recent weeks up to eight bikes were taken - including three from the rail station in Sallins. Up to yesterday five bikes were reported stolen to Naas gardai so ar this month.

And there were all locked.

“In fact all of the bikes had the locks cut, so this is something that's being planned. In one case the bicycle was valued at €800 and in another it will cost at least €700 to replace it,” a garda representative said.

One was stolen near the school in Kill and another at the recently opened Monread Fare centre , off Monread Road in Naas.

Anybody with any information about the thefts is asked to contact Naas gardai (884300).