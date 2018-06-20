Naas Lions club celebrates 40 years this weekend

The Naas Lions club is celebrating its 40th birthday as well as fundraising efforts which have generated €1.7m. since 1978.

A well attended charter dinner is scheduled for the weekend in Lawlor's Hotel to mark the anniversary. It was founded with the aim of serving the local and worldwide communities by providing immediate and sustained support in times of need. The members, men and women, work to improve the quality of life in their own communities by supporting organisations and institutions which provide services and facilities to those in need.

The club celebrates the anniversary with a charter dinner in Lawlor's Hotel on Saturday night coming (June 23) and the guest speaker will be Peter McVerry.

Tickets costing €50 each are limited and sold on a “first come first served” basis and areavailable from Noel Herlihy 086-8257373, Dr. John Kehoe 086-8437017 or Tom Keightley 087-2264133.