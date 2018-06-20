Deaths in Co. Kildare - June 20, 2018

Neville Allenby Matthews, Radestown, Kilkenny / Naas / Chapelizod, Dublin

June 19. Peacefully, at his home and in the care of his loving family, beloved husband of Avril and much loved father of Jennifer, Sam and Evan, sadly missed by his wife and family, brothers Gordon and Milton, sister Nicki, brother-in-law Niall, nephews, nieces, extended family and his many friends and colleagues.

Funeral Service on Friday June 22 at 2 o’clock in St. Canice’s Catherdal, Kilkenny. Private cremation will take place later. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team and Brain Tumour Ireland.