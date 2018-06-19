Kildare court hands down suspended sentence for after threat to burn security guard's family

A man who threatened a security employee at Murphy’s in Main Street, Blessington, on October 8 of last year, has received a six month suspended jail sentence.

Martin Donavan (27), of 24 Glending Way, Blessington, pleaded guilty to the threat at Naas District Court on June 13.

Judge Bernadette Owens was told that he had a number of previous convictions, including for burglary and drug offences. He had received counselling for drug and alcohol addiction and was the ‘black sheep’ of his family, said Sarah Connolly BL, representing him.

Garda Sgt Brian Jacob said Mr Donavan was refused entry and “threatened to find where the security man’s family lived and burn his car with his family in it”.