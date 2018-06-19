Dublin Coach bus hike prices on M7 route servicing Kildare
Increase came into effect on June 11
File Photo: Dublin Coach
Dublin Coach have increased their M7 service fares.
The changes for the popular 'Green Bus' came into effect on June 11 last.
The price hikes only effect on-board fares, but customers can avoid the fare increase by paying online.
The route services Dublin to Kerry, with stops in Kildare.
Fares to Kildare Village are up.
The Limerick to Dublin service, which stops at Kildare Village, has gone up from €12 to €15, the second rise in just a number of months.
A ticket from Dublin to Kildare Village is now €7, a fare from Tralee/Killarney/Abbeyfeale Kildare Village is now €25, or €45 return.
For all changes, see their website here.
