Kildare politician, Mark Dalton appears in court over fraud allegation

Mark Dalton, a Kildare County Councillor, appeared in Naas Circuit Court today.

The Athy-based politician has pleaded guilty to fraud in taking money from a Kildare housing association, amounting to over €200,000.

Naas District Court was previously told that he was addicted to gambling, and the judge commented that the money had gone “to the bookies”.

Cllr Dalton (51) of 53 Whitecastle Lawns, Athy, appeared before Naas District Court earlier this year.

He was charged with 28 separate charges of taking the money from Cill Urnai Housing Association Limited on dates from 2009 to 2014. Half the charges were brought under Section 25 of the Criminal Justice Theft and Fraud Act 2001 and the other half under Section 4 of the same Act.

The case was adjourned today by Judge Michael O’Shea until July 10.