Dayna Kearney Circuit Court trial in connection with Athy crash which killed four adjourned

The trial of the young woman whose four friends were killed in an accident in Athy in 2015 has been adjourned until next month at Naas Circuit Criminal Court.

Dayna Kearney (22), with an address listed at Crossneen in Carlow, faces allegations of dangerous driving causing death.

The trial is due to start on July 10, 2018.

The scene of the accident

A Volkswagen Polo, driven by Ms Kearney, collided with a van on the N78 Athy Link Road at Burtown on January 6, 2015.

The accident left Ms Kearney fighting for her life following the head-on collision.

Athy resident Aisling Middleton (19) and Carlow natives Niamh Doyle (19), Chermaine Carroll (20) and Gemma Nolan (19) all died as a result of the accident.

Ms Kearney is also charged with driving a defective vehicle at the time of the accident.

The trial was scheduled to begin back in February, but was adjourned because of the snow.