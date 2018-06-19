Duck race to raise funds for a sensory room for St Mark’s School in Newbridge

St Mark’s School in Newbridge is gearing up for its sensory room fundraiser duck run next weekend.

The aim is to raise enough money to build the facility, which is badly needed.

Principal Alma Carley said pupil numbers had increased from 64 to 97 over the past four years.

“We have a lot of children with autism and the sensory room is so important for them,” she said.

“The management of St. Marks are hugely proud and grateful to the staff of St. Marks led by Veronica Purcell who have undertaken a massive fundraiser by organising a duck race which will take place on Sunday, June 24, as part of Newbridge June Fest.

“Both the staff and students are very excited about the prospect of our new sensory room and we are most grateful to the generosity of prize sponsors who went above and beyond and dug deep.”

Kicking off at 3pm at the Weir at Linear Park in Newbridge, ducks can be bought for €5 each and three for a tenner.

The owners of the first 20 ducks will win prizes such as a Ryanair voucher, Keadeen Hotel gym membership, a Kindle, a specialised bike and much more.

Ducks can be purchased from the school and on the day prior to the race. It’s been a busy year as the staff continue to implement the new JCPA (Junior Cycle Profile of Achievement). Active Schools Week was marked with activities overseen by co-ordinators Aileen O’Brien and Emma Cross.

Conor Flynn (1st year) took part in the National Stars Academy Special Needs Snooker Championship in Newbridge and won .

Adam Prendergast, Cormac Hickey, David Taylor and John Carroll got to the semi-finals. Rachael Bradley took the Ladies Special Needs Championship title which she won in 2017 and 2015.

The principal also thanked Eoin Lynch who raised €2,000 for IT equipment for St Mark’s.