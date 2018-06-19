Deaths in Co. Kildare - June 19, 2018

Benny Williams, Liffey View, Newbridge.

June 18. Formerly of Suncroft Lodge Nursing Home. Peacefully, at Naas Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his loving sons Eugene, Robert and John Paul, daughters Valerie, Genevieve, Rachel and Jacinta, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandson, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Sean Moore, Rathangan/ Kilmanagh, Kilkenny

June 18. Peacefully at Beech Park Nursing Home, Kildare. Predeceased by his sister Maura, brothers Paddy and Michéal. Will be sadly missed by the Forde Family and his many friends in Rathangan.

Reposing at Beech Park Nursing Home on Tuesday evening (19th June) from 5.30 with rosary at 7 o'clock. Funeral mass on Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock in the Church of Assumption, Rathangan followed by burial in St. Aidan's Churchyard, Kilmanagh, Co. Kilkenny arriving at 1.45 approximately.

Marie Lydon, Sutton, Dublin / Curragh.

June 17. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Blackrock Clinic, beloved wife of Sean Geraghty; very sadly missed by her loving family, her children Deirdre Miller and John Miller, son-in-law Anthony, grand-children Ellen, Orla, Clara, Ronan and Aodán, brother Michael, niece, nephews, extended family, relatives and her many friends.

Reposing at her Home in Bayside on Tuesday from 4 o’c. to 7 o’c. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Resurrection, Bayside arriving for 10 o’c. Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Conleth's Cemetery Newbridge. Enquiries to Jennings Funeral Home, 01-8484933.

Fran (Francis) Kinsella, Huband Road, Bluebell, Dublin / Naas.

June 18. Beloved husband to Anna. Loving brother of Richard, Michael, Tony, Brendan, Philip, Eddie, Pat, Lorraine and Carol. Very sadly missed by his brothers and sisters in-law, his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Massey Brothers Funeral Home, Emmet Road, Inchicore on Tuesday between 2pm and 5pm. Removal to The Oblate’s Church in Inchicore, arriving on Wednesday at 10am for Requiem Mass. Cremation to follow at Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, in aid of The Mater Foundation. All enquiries please to Massey Brothers Funeral Directors, Ph:01-4533333.

Mary Doyle (née Rowley), Leixlip

June 17. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at St. Brigid’s Ward, Mater Hospital. Beloved wife of Anthony (Tony) and much loved mother of Michelle, Jacqueline and Tony and adored grandmother of Nathan and Amber, predeceased by her parents John and Marie Rowley. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law Brendan, daughter-in-law Angela, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal on Wednesday morning (June 20th.) to The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. House Private. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Mater Foundation.