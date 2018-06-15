New €1.2m. spa opens in Osprey Hotel, Naas

Hugh Wallace, celebrity architect and star of RTE’s ‘The Great House Revival’ and ‘Home of the Year’, has brought his flair and design intuition to the new Osprey Spa in Naas, Co. Kildare. Hugh, together with his colleagues Damian Meehan and Katie Jakkulla were tasked with creating a space that would become an urban retreat at the Osprey Hotel. Over €1.2 million has been spent on the spa to create a place that will revive and rejuvenate the mind, body and soul. The brief was to create an urban sanctuary using natural materials and textures and to bring elements of nature inside so that guests could really leave the stresses of modern life at the door.

Stretching over 10,000 sq ft the spa is set over three floors with the thermal suite offering a range of heating experiences including double and single seaweed baths, a dry floatation bed, rasul chamber, heated, mosaic, free standing stone loungers and a Salt Grotto. Meanwhile, two distinctly different relaxation rooms will offer guests a wonderful space to relax either pre or post treatment. The Light Relaxation Room features a complete wall of glazing which looks out onto a balcony and has been heavily planted in lush bamboo. The Dark Relaxation Room on the other hand is very conducive to a post treatment nap and has been adorned with a rich, textured linen weave wallpaper and natural wood log panelling around each relaxation bed.