Man fined €300 for speeding at N7 road works near Naas

A man who was discovered to be driving at excessive speed in a 60 kilometre speed limit zone on a road near Naas has been fined €300 for careless driving.

Manpreet Singh, with an address at Superwood Cottage, Kilbride Road, Blessington, was detected driving on the N7 road at Maudlins, on Sunday, June 3.

He was travelling at 143 km in what was a 60 km/h zone.

The 36-year-old was charged with dangerous driving.

Mr Singh's solicitor, Conal Boyce, said he accepted the facts of the case.

Garda Sgt Brian Jacob, prosecuting, said that at 7.46am on the morning in question, the 2009 Dublin-registered car was speeding in a zone which was normally a 120km zone.

Mr Boyce said there was a temporary speed limit at that point, due to road works in the area.

Mr Boyce said the creation of the temporary limit was not an excuse for his client.

Sgt Jacob said, at this point, that this was a weekend when the offence took place.

It also emerged that Mr Singh had no previous convictions for any offence.

Mr Boyce asked that the prosecution reduce the charge from dangerous driving to careless driving given the circumstances surrounding the offence.

After considering the facts of the case, Judge Bernadette Owens, decided that she would reduce the charge to careless driving.

She opted to fine Mr Singh €300 for careless driving.

She decided not to impose any driving disqualification on him, which was an option under the law.