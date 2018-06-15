Deaths in Co. Kildare - June 15, 2018

Noeline Knowles (née Miley), Naas.

March 20. Montreal, Canada and formerly of Naas, Co. Kildare. Deeply regretted by her loving children John and Evelyn, son-in-law Steve, daughter-in-law Monica, grandchildren Brianna and Adam, brothers John D (Naas), Patrick (Thurles), sisters Beatrice Dunne (Carlow) and Veronica Brady (Maynooth).

Remembrance Mass on Saturday (16th June) at 10am in the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas followed by burial of ashes in St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas.