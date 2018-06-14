Cllr Suzanne Doyle joins Fianna Fáil general election ticket in Kildare South

Cllr Suzanne Doyle has been added to the Fianna Fáil general election ticket in Kildare South.

She joins sitting TD Fiona O’Loughlin, who was elected for the first time in 2016. Their party colleague Seán Ó Fearghaíl will be returned unopposed to his seat due to his role as the Ceann Comhairle.

Kildare South will be extended to a four-seat constituency for the next general election. As Fine Gael’s Martin Heydon and Deputy O’Loughlin are both likely to be returned to the Dáil, this means that there is an extra seat to play for in Kildare South, although there is also

Cllr Doyle was co-opted to Kildare County Council in 2003 to replace Seán Ó Fearghaíl following the abolition of the dual mandate. She successfully held her seat in the 2004, 2009 and 2014 local elections. She lives in Kildare town and runs the family business, the Five Jockeys pub.

