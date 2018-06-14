Newbridge students in Teen Stars final this Saturday

Two students from the Leah Moran Stage School in Newbridge are taking part in the Teen Stars final in Dublin this Saturday.

Craig Hughes (12) and Breanna Deevy (13) have excelled to make it to the final and are ready to take to the stage again this weekend. Both students have had voice training with Kildare singer, Tammy Browne.

“The great news is Craig and Breanna have got through to the Teen Stars the final is on June 16 and we are all so happy for the two of them and hope they enjoy every minute of it,” said Craig’s proud mum, Jeanette.

