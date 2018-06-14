Kildare new house prices rises 1.1% in year to April 2018

The average price of a new house in county Kildare grew by 1.1% between April 2017 and April 2018, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office, Residential Property Price Register Index April 2018, published June 13.

The average or mean price of 34 new houses sales executed in April last was €323,956, a rise of 1.1% on the mean price of 49 houses sold in April 2017, which was €320,560.

The number of new house sale executions in both those months represented 7% of the national total which was 711 in April 2017 and 513 last April.

When it came to the median price, below which and above which half all new houses were sold, the median price in Kildare last April was €339,999, a 4.2% increase on the median price in April 2017, which was €326,426.

This was the second highest median price in the State, after Dublin.

The figures show that last April, 52% of all new houses were sold in Dublin, compared to 46% of the total in April 2017.

Prices are relatively high in the mid East.

Last April, the average or mean price of a new house in Wicklow was €348,824, while the Meath mean price was €322,292, just behind Kildare.