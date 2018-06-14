Developers appeal refusal of Athgarvan retail and apartment development 

The company behind plans for a residential and commercial development at Doyle’s corner in Athgarvan has appealed Kildare County Council’s decision to turn down the project.

Thoval Properties Ltd wants to build a mixed use development with 12 units including a corner shop unit and five apartments at ground floor level and a medical suite unit and five apartments on the first floor.

A courtyard area and the demolition of single storey derelict building facing onto Kilcullen Road is also included in the project. The plans, which were revised on foot of further information supplied to the council, include a change in car parking arrangements and the lowering of the height of the building on Kilcullen Road and Curragh Road.

The appeal was lodged on May 28 and locals who raised concerns about the plans were only informed by the council of the appeal on June 6. Ten submissions were received on the original file.

They are annoyed with the delay as any further submissions must be received by An Bord Pleanála within four weeks of the appeal date. That gives them until Monday June 25 to get their submissions in before the board make their decision.

The Athgarvan Development Committee have been fighting for amenities for the village. Following a number of public meetings, the committee submitted its wish list for amenities and infrastructure to Kildare County Council in the wake of a number of planning developments proposed for the area.

It said it was not sure if it should include the basics, such as footpaths, pedestrian crossings, and lighting.

“However, these items are still not in place and are hampering any effort being made at becoming a community,” it said at the time.

Therefore, it prioritised its requests into essential items such as road safety, and community gain items such as a community centre and playground.

“What is very obvious by doing this exercise is the lack of a Town Design Statement which we believe to be the greatest benefit for community gain,” said the submission.

Meanwhile, another Athgarvan appeal is also being considered by An Bord Pleanála. Kildare County Council had turned down Jim Rainsford’s proposals for a village centre development around the Athgarvan Inn.

The council said the proposed development would be an "overbearing" development given the various height levels and proximity to other low rise buildings in the area. It was also concerned about the possible impact on traffic and a shortfall in parking.

Phase one involved the construction of a two-storey building facing the Newbridge/ Kilcullen road, consisting of five commercial units at ground floor level to cater for a restaurant, doctors surgery, bookies, chemist and office unit. The plans include three two-bedroom apartments at first floor level.

Mr Rainsford also wanted to include a "public realm" area beside the Athgarvan Inn, consisting of parallel parking, selected planting areas and public lighting along the Newbridge/Kilcullen road.

Phase two involved the construction of six terraced two-storey three-bed houses on the Two- Mile house road, the continuation of the footpath along the site, parallel parking, landscaped areas and public lighting.

As part of phase three, Mr Rainsford wanted to build “age friendly” single storey houses in two blocks containing a terrace of four houses and two two-bed houses.

The plans for phase two were revised on foot of the significant information.

Five submissions had been made by members of the public raising concern about the development of the village without an integrated plan in place for the area.