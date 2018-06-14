Naas hotel owners stage charity golf event nearby

International Hotel Management Company PREM Group hosted a charity golf event on Tuesday at Tulfarris Hotel & Golf Resort in aid of the company’s nominated charity, Beyond the Moon. PREM business interests include the Osprey Hotel.

Over 40 teams of four people teed off at the Wicklow golf resort in a bid to take ‘Tulfarris golfing glory’ whilst also raising much needed funds for Beyond the Moon, a children’s charity which helps raise funds to send children with a life threatening illness and their families on a much-needed holiday. PREM Group has been supporting Beyond the Moon for 13 years and in that time has raised sufficient funds to send 44 families on a holiday of a lifetime. Beyond the Moon offers families with a seriously ill child the opportunity to enjoy a memorable, cost-free holiday in a child-friendly environment and to spend carefree quality time together, far away from hospitals and treatments.

This year’s edition of the golf classic also featured golf clinics with Tulfarris Hotel & Golf Resort’s touring professional, Simon Thornton who also played a hole with each team as they went around.

CEO of PREM Group, Jim Murphy said, “We have been running this golf classic now for 13 years and it just gets bigger and better each year. To date, we have raised over €176,000 for this brilliant charity which allows us to nominate families from all the regions in which we operate hotels."