Deaths in Co. Kildare - June 14, 2018

Louise Cummins, Donore, Naas.

June 13. Beloved daughter of the late Gerard and Kathleen. Sadly missed by her loving brother Ger, sister-in-law, Tempy, nephew Paul, niece Gail, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her brother Ger’s residence in Duneany, Co. Kildare on Thursday (14th June) from 4pm to 7pm. A Funeral Service to celebrate Louise’s life will take place on Friday (15th June) at 2pm in Newland’s Cross Crematorium.

Family flowers only please.

Anthony Breen, Station Road, Newbridge.

June 11. Formerly of Booterstown, Co. Dublin. Peacefully. Sadly missed by his brother Liam, his sister-in-law Catherine, nieces Emma & Kate, aunts, uncle cousins & his circle of very good friends. No flowers please.

Reposing at Anderson and Leahy's Funeral Home, Henry Street, Newbridge today Wednesday from 1pm to 5pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 9.30am to arrive at Cill Mhuire for 10am. Burial afterwards in Deans Grange Cemetery, Dublin.

Winifred Marie (Freda) Doherty (née Deery), Leixlip / Ballybofey, Donegal.

June 12. Peacefully. Beloved wife of the late Patrick (Packie) and cherished mother of John, Daniel, Mary, Patrick, Eleanor and Thérèse predeceased by her sister Beryl. Freda will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, brothers Vivian and Declan, her twelve grandchildren, her great-granddaughter, daughters-in-law Gill, Tracey and Dympna, sons-in-law Barry and Ed, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her son Patrick’s house on Thursday evening (June 14th.) between 6 o’c and 8 o’c. Removal on Friday morning (June 15th.) to St. Charles Borromeo, Church, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 10:30 o’c followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. House Private on Friday morning, please.

Irina Lejniece, Moyglare Village, Maynooth, Kildare.

June 13. Pēc smagas un ilgas slimības no mums mūžībā aizgājusi Irina Lejniece, aiz sevis atstājot vīru Aināru, bērnus Markusu un Tomasu, mammu Teklu, pārējo ģimeni un daudzos draugus Īrijā un mājās Latvijā.

No Irinas varēs atvadīties St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown piektdien, 15.jūnijā no plkst.17.00 līdz plkst.19.00. Aizlūgums un pēdējā atvadīšanās notiks St Francis Hospice sestdien, 16.jūnijā no plkst. 12.00, izvadīšana uz Laraghbyran Cemetery , Kilcock road, Maynooth, Co.Kildare plkst. 12.45. Apglabāšana ir paredzēta plkst. 13.30. St Francis Hospice ziedojumu kastīte būs pieejama sēru zālē.

Peacefully after an illness in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, deeply regretted by her husband Ainãrs, children Marcus and Thomas, mother Tekla, extended family and many friends here in Ireland and at home in Latvia.

Irina will repose at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown on Friday (June 15th) from 5pm until 7pm. Prayers will be said and final respects paid to Irina on Saturday (June 16th) at St Francis Hospice from 12 noon followed by removal at 12.45pm to Laraghbyran Cemetery, Kilcock Road, Maynooth, Co. Kildare for burial at 1.30pm (approx.).Donations if desired to St Francis Hospice

Breda Murphy, Ashley Lodge Nursing Home and Maryville, Kildare Town.

June 12. Reposing at Mc Wey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town on Friday 15th June from 6 o'clock with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Saturday at 10.45 to St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.

Charles Christopher Murphy, Hertfordshire, England & late of Offaly St., Athy, Kildare.

May 24. Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 7.30pm on Thursday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 10.30 am on Friday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Caroline Pritchard, Kingsgrove, Athy, / Dun Laoghaire.

June 12. Suddenly, at her residence. Beloved daughter and sister. Sadly missed by her loving Mum Sally Elling, Sally's partner David, Dad Tony, brother Martin, sister-in-law Sarah, niece Rebecca, nephew Jack, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later