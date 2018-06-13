Newbridge school has action packed Active Schools Week

Scoil Mhuire Junior School in Newbridge is in the midst of 2018 Active Week which began last Monday June 11 and continues until Friday 15 as part of the Department of Education and Skills and Healthy Ireland Initiative.

This aims to promote fun and inclusive physical activity opportunities for all members of the school community. Active Week was launched recently with past pupil, Moorefield and Kildare Senior footballer, James Murray, kick-starting a programme of physical activities, culminating with a Fun Day this Friday.

Co-ordinator, Rosarii Harty, in conjunction with the organising committee hopes this will re-inforce the message that physical activity is not only good for you but is also very enjoyable.

The week provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the physical activity opportunities in the locality as well as opportunities to work collaboratively with students, teachers and parents.

Activities include GAA skills, gymnastics, dance activities, football skills training, yarn bomb trails, fun- run, bubble and newspaper races as well as in-class activities. Scoil Mhuire Junior is indebted to parents who volunteer their time and skills, in particular its vibrant Parents Council.