Barretstown in Ballymore hosts fundraiser next month

Barretstown is hosting their annual Barretstown Big Picnic, on Saturday July 14 from 11am-5.00pm and everyone is invited to come along.

Fossett’s Circus will take centre stage on the day and will be performing three live shows at 11:30am, 1:30pm and 3:30pm and booking tickets is essential. Tickets for the circus cost €10 for adults and €5 for children. To book tickets visit www.barretstown.org/events/barretstown-big-picnic

The Big Picnic gives families and supporters the rare opportunity to experience the Barretstown Magic for themselves and see what the camp has to offer.

Activities taking place on the day include pony rides, balloon making, face painting, canoeing, bouncy castles, petting farm, mini golf and much more including competitions and prizes. The day is free of charge but families are encouraged to donate whatever they can. Brady’s Family Ham is among the sponsors of the event as well as Homebird.