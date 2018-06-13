Deaths in Co. Kildare - June 13, 2018

Therese (Pearl) Warren (née Fox), Naas / Dublin.

June 12. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at Naas General Hospital, Therese (Pearl), beloved wife of the late Gabriel (Gay) and dear mother of Mark, Gary and Jonny; Sadly missed by her loving sons, brother Dessie, sister Maura, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, Katie, James, Ralph, Aimee, Sam and Harry, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Thursday from 4.00pm to 8.00pm with Prayers at 7.00pm at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas. Removal on Friday to the Church of Our Lady and St David, Naas arriving for 10.00am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas.

James (Shay) Walker, Cedarwood Park, Newbridge and late of Nicholastown, Kilcullen, Kildare.

June 12 at Naas Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Pauline, sons Andrew and Kevin, brother Liam, sisters Mairead and Ethna, daughters-in-law Maria and Catherine, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at his brother Liam’s residence, Nicholastown, Kilcullen on Wednesday with prayers at 8pm. Removal from there on Thursday morning at 10.30am to the Church of The Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen arriving for 11am Requiem Mass. Funeral afterwards to New Abbey Cemetery.

Breda Murphy, Maryville, Kildare Town, Kildare.

June 12. Funeral arrangements later.

Honoria (Hon) Murphy, Terenure, Dublin / Castledermot, Kildare.

June 11. Formerly of St. John's House, Castledermot, Co. Kildare. Peacefully in the wonderful care of Grange Ward, the Marlay Nursing Home, Rathfarnham. Beloved daughter of the late William and Mary-Ann, predeceased by her siblings Peadar, Peggy, Angela (Doyle), Marie (Deering), Billy and Pat. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews and a large circle of special friends and neighbours.

Reposing at St.John's House, Castledermot, her place of birth on Wednesday from 1pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10am to The Church Of The Assumption, Castledermot arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Followed by Burial in Coltstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady's Hospice, Harolds Cross. Donation Box in Church. House private on Thursday morning please.

John McHale, Dunshane, Naas, Kildare / Sligo Town, Sligo

June 10. Formerly of Strandhill Road, Sligo, Co. Sligo, retired member of An Garda Síochána. Suddenly in Tallaght Hospital. Predeceased by his father Dermot and sister Eugine. Sadly missed by his loving wife Paula, son Conor, daughter Jodie, mother Josephine, sisters Mary and Catherine, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grandnephews, extended family Dolores, Sarah and Sabrina, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 6pm with prayers at 8pm and on Friday from 4pm with removal at 6.20pm to arrive at St. Peter's Church, Two Mile House at 7pm. Funeral on Saturday after 11am Mass to the adjoining cemetery.

Norah Dillon (née Curran), Rathmines, Dublin / Celbridge.

June 11. Peacefully) in her 96th year, in the wonderful care of Orla and her staff at Glenaulin Nursing Home, Chapelizod. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Sadly missed by her daughters Nuala, Margaret and Gráinne, sons Niall and Eamonn, sisters Joan and Eileen, brother-in-law Bill, sons-in-law Kevin and Friedhelm, daughters-in-law Leeanne and Ber, grandchildren Sarah, Ruairi, Megan, Medbh, Laoise and Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Margaret’s home (Rathmines) on Thursday (14th June) from 4pm to 8pm. All welcome. A private cremation will take place on Friday. Family flowers only.