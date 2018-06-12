Kildare photo exhibition at Castletown House

Visitors to Castletown House and Parklands in Celbridge have until June 20 to visit the Annual Exhibition of Celbridge Camera Club.

The exhibition opened on Friday, June 8, and eighty six prints and 31 projected images will be on display until Wednesday, June 20.

The exhibition is on in The Coach House from 10.00-17.00 each day.

The club is one of the largest clubs in the country with around 100 members of different photographic interests and skill levels.

Sports, wildlife, still life, landscapes, people, studio, pets, concerts, and insects are among the types of shots.

Celbridge photographer, Gerry Kerry, won best over all image at the exhibition, which was judge by Cork based photographer, Michael O’Sullivan. David Wolohan, Celbridge, won the Best Intermediate image and Christine Taylor, Celbridge, won the award for the Best Nature portfolio.

The club always welcomes new members, of any photographic skill levels. Current members come from many parts of Kildare and west Dublin.

The club meets in the Slip Hall in Celbridge, which is at Castletown House main gate on Monday from September till the end of May. See www.celbridgecameraclub.net

A number of other , non related, events run at Castletown this month., including a Country Market and Craft Fair from 10.00-17.00 at Stable Wing and Courtyard, on Sunday, June 24. Admission to this is free.

On Sunday, June 24, the Dublin Concert Band’s 60th anniversary takes place at 14.00 at the Back Lawn, Pleasure Grounds. Tickets are required and can be obtained by emailing castletown@opw.ie or phoning 01-6288252.

On Friday, June 29, the Connor McKeon Band will present The Legends of Swing also at the Back Lawn, Pleasure Grounds, from 18.00-21.00. Tickets are €12 for adults, €10 for seniors and €8 for students and children over 12. It is free for U.12’s. Tickets from www.eventbrite.ie