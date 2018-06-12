Teen arrested after attempt to steal phone in Naas

Naas gardai made an arrest after a group of five youths tried to rob an iPhone 8 at an electrical retail store near Naas.

One of the group attempted to pull the phone from the wall at the Harvey Norman store on Sunday last at 1 pm.

A garda spokesman said a number of people entered the store and it appeared some of them tried to distract staff members. He said the investigation in continuing in an effort to identify all of those involved.

Gardai later arrested a 17 year old from the north Dublin area.

Naas gardai are interested in hearing from anyone who noticed a grey-coloured Ford focus car (registration 03-D-70854) in the area.