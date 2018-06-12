Kildare high on list new private car sales

KILDARE is one of four local authority areas which saw an increase, albeit a small one, in new private car sales over the first five months of this year, compared to last year.

There was an 0.3% (or almost a third of one percent rise) in sales to 3,457 for the January-May period, according to figues released by the Central Statistics Office.

Numbers wise, county Kildare had the third highest actual sales after Dublin and Cork

In percentage terms, Wexford topped the list with a 13.2% rise, followed by Carlow with a 4.5% rise to 1,046.

Elsewhere sales dropped with national sales down 5.3% to 79,321.

Sales in Meath and Wicklow fell 2.3% and 2.2% respectively.