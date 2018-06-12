Road signs are needed in Craddockstown, Naas

More road signs are needed to improve safety for the many people using the Craddockstown road in Naas.

And Kildare County Council should commit to finding a solution to the “deficiencies (which pose) serious health and safety issues.”

Naas councillor Seamie Moore said many people live, work, shop and travel in the area.

However there is “almost a complete absence of road traffic signs, destination signs, junction and speed signs.”

Cllr Moore also wants KCC to put up signs indicating that there is also a hospital, nursing home and school in the area.