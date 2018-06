A woman shopping at the Lidl store at Newhall, Naas, had her bag stolen.

The bag was in a trolley at the time and contained a Samsung phone, about €35 in cash and credit/debit cards.

The victim is originally from outside Ireland, but is living in Naas.

The incident happened on Sunday June 10 between 12.20 and 12.30 pm.

Gardai at Naas (phone 884300) are investigating.