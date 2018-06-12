It'll be dry and bright across County Kildare today

Dry conditions will prevail today in Co. Kildare

It'll be generally dry and bright today throughout Co. Kildare - though some rain is on the way.

Temperatures are predicted by Met Eireann to be in the 16-18 degrees centigrade range.

Tonight will be largely dry also, with temperatures of 7-10 degrees centigrade.

However rain will spread from the west tomorrow and will arrive here late in the evening. Another spell of rain is due early on Thursday.