It'll be dry and bright across County Kildare today
Weather
Dry conditions will prevail today in Co. Kildare
It'll be generally dry and bright today throughout Co. Kildare - though some rain is on the way.
Temperatures are predicted by Met Eireann to be in the 16-18 degrees centigrade range.
Tonight will be largely dry also, with temperatures of 7-10 degrees centigrade.
However rain will spread from the west tomorrow and will arrive here late in the evening. Another spell of rain is due early on Thursday.
