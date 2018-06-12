Deaths in Co. Kildare - June 12, 2018

Thomas (Tom) Connolly, Artizan's Cottages, Old Caragh Road, Naas, Kildare

June 11. Sadly missed by his loving son Marcus, daughter Ruth, sister Sr. Maureen (New Zealand), Marcus's partner Sinéad, Ruth's partner Ian, grand daughters Ava and Ziva, sister-in-law Nora, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Wednesday evening from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 9.20am arriving at The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas. Family flowers only please.