Man allegedly assaulted at Naas late night venue

A man is due to appear in court in Naas next month following an early morning assault allegation in the town at the weekend. It’s understood the victim may have been bitten during the incident.

The man, aged 35 and understood to be from the UK, allegedly punched another man a number of times early on Sunday morning - at around 2 o’clock at a premises on the town’s main street.

He was detained by Naas gardai and later on Sunday he appeared before a special District Court sitting in Naas and was charged with an allegation of assault causing harm.

He was released on bail with a number of conditions and is scheduled to appear at Naas District court on July 18.