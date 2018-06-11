Deaths in Co. Kildare - June 11, 2016

Richard (Johnny) Pearson, The Chimneys, Calverstown, Kilcullen, Kildare.

June 10. Funeral Arrangements Later

Richard Thomas Woodburn, Donadea, Kildare.

June 5. Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses & carers of Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock. Sadly missed by his loving brother Teddy, sister Anne (Egan), his niece Edwina (McGoldrick), nephews Jonathan & Stephen Egan, brother in law, sister in law, relatives and friends. Funeral service on Tuesday In St. Michael & All Angels Church, Millicent, Sallins, at 12 noon, followed by burial in Straffan Cemetery.

Ross Cummins, Ballymany Manor, Newbridge.

June 8. Sadly missed by his loving wife Clodagh, son Harry, daughter Ellie, mother Kaye, brother Wesley, sister Khindra, grandfather Frank, parents in law Jackie and Ken, brothers in law, sisters in law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

Kathleen Donohoe (née Doyle), Tally-Ho Stud, Corduff, Coolcarrigan, Naas, / Enniscorthy, Wexford.

June 8. Formerly St. John’s Villas, Enniscorthy & London. Beloved wife of Martin and loving mother of Liam, Martin, Donal and the late Patricia. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Mary (Sheridan), Ann (Kelleher) & Patty (Byrne), daughter-in-law Fiona, grandchildren Martin, Eve, Erin & Caitlin, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Crosbie's Funeral Home., Enniscorthy on Sunday from 2 o'c with removal at 6 o'c to St. Aidan's Cathedral, Enniscorthy. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Philip Wolfe Piercetown, Newbridge.

June 8. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Saint James' Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Nuala, daughters Natalie and Charlotte, son Philip, grandchildren, sister Angela, daughter in law, sons in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his family home from 4pm on Monday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to “Newbridge Daycare Centre”. Donations box in church.

Joe Corrigan, Hazelhatch, Celbridge.

June 7. Peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Joe, beloved husband of Bridie, dear father of Joseph, Breda (Bridget), Mary, Trish and Michael and a devoted grandfather to Stephen, Caoimhe, Bláthnaid, Éoin and Aoife; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Ger, Brian and Ger, daughter-in-law Tania, brother-in-law Paddy, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Sunday evening from 4.00pm to 8.00pm with Rosary at 6.00pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Monday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Donations boxes will be at the church.

Helen (Nellie) Finnan (née Mulligan), Ballinlig, Broadford / Maynooth.

June 8. Peacefully at Connolly Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her Loving Husband Peter, sons Donal, Paul and Des, daughters Hilary, Anne, Helen and Lorraine, sons-in-law, dauughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her daughter Helen Kelly's residence on Saturday from 4pm with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Sunday at 1.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Broadford for Funeral Mass at 2pm followed by burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Sr. Olive Heneghan, Beaumont, Dublin / Rathangan.

June 7. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of McAuley House, Beaumont. Sr. Oliver will be greatly missed by her nieces, nephews, their families, and her sisters in the Mercy Community.

Reposing at the Convent of Mercy Chapel, Beaumont on Friday 8th June, from 4 pm, with Prayer at 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday 9th June at 11.00 am, followed by burial in the Community Cemetery, Inchicore.

Timothy (Vincent) Muldowney, Laragh, Maynooth.

Saturday May 5. Also Luton, England. Son of the late Timothy and Margaret. Deeply regretted by his loving family: sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass in St. Coca's Church, Kilcock on Saturday, 16th June, at 10.00am, followed by bural of ashes in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcock.