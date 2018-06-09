BREAKING: Technical problem shuts credit unions in Naas, Newbridge and Maynooth

Many thousands of people are without credit union services this morning after technical problems hit the computer system.

The glitch affected members of the credit unions in Naas, Newbridge and Maynooth.

It comes soon after the official relaunch of the three institutions as Life Credit Union.

Unlike the banks, credit unions have traditionally provided a full range of services to its customers on Saturdays.

It was not immediately apparent what caused the outage or when the branches would reopen, though the premises are staffed.

However a sign was placed on the North Main Street Naas branch indicating that services are unavailable. It directed members to the second Naas office in Monread indicating that transactions could be processed manually at that office.

However services were unavailable there also; but staff members noted customer phone numbers so that they could be informed when the office reopened.

Life Credit Union is an amalgamation of the three credit unions though the Naas branch was the strongest of the three entities.

It has almost 40,000 members and held a rebranding launch in Newbridge yesterday.