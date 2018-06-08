Fourteen percent drop in Kildare Live Register numbers

Almost 1,600 people have dropped off the Live Register in county Kildare in the last year, judging by figures released by the Central Statistics Office today.

The numbers fell by 14% to 9,472 with those for U.25’s falling 19% to 1,021 from May 2017 to last May.

There were 205 people U.25 on the Live Register in Athy, a 25% drop, with 24% drop to 247 for U.25’s in the Maynooth area. In the Newbridge area, the U.25 number fell 14% to 569.

The percentage drop for people of all ages in the three county districts, Athy (15%), Newbridge and Maynooth (14% each) was almost the same.