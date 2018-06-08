Bord Pleanala overturns Kildare County Council zinc design decision

Bord Pleanala has overturned a decision of Kildare County Council following an appeal over the design of a house extension in Celbridge, stating that a proposed design was a “contemporary design feature” and would not be out of place.

The Council granted permission to Paul O’Flynn for an extension to a house at 8 The Oaks, Castletown, Celbridge.

Mr O’Flynn wanted to build an extension, including an enlarged kitchen dining room. He proposed the mono pitched roof and the walls be finished with zinc or other metal cladding.

The Council granted permission on November 8 last, subject to Condition No 3, Mr O’Flynn omitting the zinc cladding finish and replacing it with a nap plaster finish and changing the front door design.

Mr O’Flynn appealed the condition via O’Loughlin Architects Limited, Redhills, stating, among other things, that the colour of the zinc will blend into the many greys and blacks of the natural residential environment

The Board inspector, after looking at the County Development Plan guidelines on extension in Section 17.4.8 of the plan, said they were “inclined to disagree” with the Council planner report that the zinc finish “would result in the extension having an overly dominant impact on the surrounding residential area.”

The inspector recommended that Condition No 3 be removed, stating that the County Development Plan said that a flexible approach be taken to alternative design and contemporary designs will be encouraged.

The Board opted to do this, stating that CDP supported the design and would not be “a significant or dominant feature and would not detract from the existing residential and architectural amenity of the area.