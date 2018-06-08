Deaths in Co. Kildare - June 8, 2018

Jack Murphy, Cadamstown, Broadford.

June 2. Jack passed suddenly at his home in Newcastle, Australia, he will be greatly missed by his parents Robert and Siobhan (nee Lavin), his sister Aimee, grandparents Chris & Helen Murphy and Austin & Ebhlin Lavin, his uncles aunts cousins extended family and many friends both here in Ireland and in his beloved Australia.

A memorial Mass for Jack will be held in St. Mary's Church, Broadford, on Friday June 8th at 7.30pm.

Niall Patrick Mulvey, Walshestown Abbey, Newbridge.

June 6. Our little darling boy. At home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving parents Karen and Brian, sisters Aisling and Laura and big brother Ciaran, grandparents Ber and Margaret, aunts, uncles, cousins and all his friends. May Niall Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his family home from 3pm on Saturday and 3pm on Sunday with prayers both nights at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.