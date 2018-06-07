Deaths in Co. Kildare - June 7, 2018

Des Tierney, Maynooth / Ballyfermot, Dublin.

June 5. Peacefully at his home, deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridget, sister Helen, brothers George & Terry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Thursday from 4pm to 8pm, with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning at 9.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Dinations, if desired, to Focus Ireland.

Mary Slattery (née O'Reilly), Lyndon Court, Portlaoise / Carbury.

June 5. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Mary, dearly loved wife to Dermot. Loving daughter to Pat and Maureen and cherished sister to Gerard. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Reposing at her residence from 6 pm on Thurdsay evening until 8 pm. Removal to Newlands Crematorium on Friday for Cremation service at 2.30 pm. House private on Friday, please. Family flowers only.

Christopher Phillips, Tullyville, Maddenstown, Curragh.

June 6. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home from 3 o'clock on Thursday 7th June. Rosary there on Friday evening at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 10.30 to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer Society. Donation Box in Church.

Peter Cosgrove, 21 Castlebridge, Maynooth.

June 5. Beloved husband of Bridget (nee McHale) and cherished father of Rosie, Susan, Peter and Laura. Sorely missed by sons-in-law Michael & Tony, brothers JJ & Dominick, cousins, relatives and friends.

Remains reposing at his home on Friday from 4 0'Clock until 9 0'Clock. Funeral will depart from the family home on Saturday morning at 10 O'Clock to McDonnells Funeral Home, Belmullet with remains reposing from 4 O'Clock until 8 O'Clock. Funeral will arrive at the Church of St. Colmcille, Geesala on Sunday for Funeral Mass at 12.30 followed by burial in Geesala Cemetery.

Michael Buchanan, Sallins / Ballyfermot, Dublin.

June 3. Suddenly, late of Sallins, County Kildare, formerly Le Fanu Road, Ballyfermot and Roadstone. Beloved husband of Marie. Loving dad of Michael, Alan and Susan. Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, sister Pauline, brother Jimmy, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Larry Massey Funeral Home, 341 Ballyfermot Road, on Thursday from 2oc to 5oc (family in attendance). Removal on Friday morning to the Church of Our Lady of The Assumption, Ballyfermot, arriving for 11.30oc Mass. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

Mary (Mo) Maginn, Monkstown, Dublin / Leopardstown, Dublin / Maynooth.

May 23. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at T.L.C, Maynooth, Mary (Mo), beloved sister of June and the late Margot. Sadly missed by her loving nephews Richard, Paul and David and their partners, Conor, Alison and Julia, grandnephews, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

Mary’s Funeral Mass and celebration of her life will take place in the T.L.C, Maynooth on Tuesday 12th June at 11.00 am followed by cremation in Newland’s Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.