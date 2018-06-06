Deaths in Co. Kildare - June 6, 2018

Philip Willson, Tully West, Kildare town.

June 2, 2018. Blue Bell Cottage, Tully West, Kildare & formerly of the Isle of Man, June 2nd 2018. Peacefully after a short illness in the excellent care of the staff at Naas General Hospital. Desperately missed by his loving wife Dee, sons Andy, Dan & Matt, his mum Hilda, dad Eddie, brother Kevin, sister-in-law Di, nieces Rebecca & Katie, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Anderson and Leahy's Funeral Home, Henry Street, Newbridge on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 11.30am to arrive at Mount Jerome Crematorium for 2pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the friends of Naas General Hospital. Donation boxes in funeral home and at the crematorium.

Gerard (Gerry) Ward, Maynooth Rd. Prosperous, Kildare.

June 2. Suddenly at his residence, deeply regretted by his loving wife Rita, stepson Owen, grandson David, sisters Mary & Breda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 2pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please.

Catherine (Kay) Gartland (née Coleman), Mount Carmel, Newbridge / The Curragh.

June 5. Formerly of the Curragh Camp. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Naas hospital surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Joe, sons Peter and Damien, daughter-in-law Carol, grandchildren Aaron, Amy and Laura, sisters Olive, Majella and Antoinette, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her family home from 5pm on Wednesday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Donations, if desired, to “The Friends of Naas General Hospital “. Donations box in church.

Marie Gannon (née Conroy), Castleroe, Maganey.

June 5. Wife of the Late Jim. Deeply regretted by her loving family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence (Eir Code R93 YD77) from 2pm on Wednesday afternoon until conclusion of prayers at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors at 10.30am on Thursday morning to arrive at the Church of St. Laurence O'Toole, Levitstown for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.