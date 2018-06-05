Dog park opens in Naas this weekend

Naas’ new dog park is but a bark away.

Years of howling in vain at the moon over the lack of a playground for hounds will come to an end this weekend.

Kildare County Council is planning a pop up park for pooches within the Monread public park.

The pop up park will open on three Saturdays this summer - starting this weekend (June 9 between 10am and 4pm).

The dog park will offer a secure fenced area as well a fun obstacle course and it’ll be possible to see a dog trainer in action - if you feel Daisy needs a few manners put on her.

It’s understood that the pop up parks will also be used to establish the level of interest in providing a more permanent facility for dogs and their owners in Monread Park.

The project is costing about €5,000 and there is no charge to the public for turning up.

The other dates for the dog park are July 7 (Sat.) and August 11 (Sat.), also between 10am and 4pm.

Mark them into your diary; you’d be barking mad not to.