Traffic banned from Naas canal route - temporarily
It's part of Bike Week
A canal scene at Osberstown, Naas
Cars are to be banned from the canal bank in Naas.
But it's only a temporary measure and just for a few hours.
Naas Tidy Towns and Naas Greenways (which was launched by NTT to create a comprehensive walking/cycling pathway in the Naas area) are having a "car free day" on the canal on Saturday June 19 between 10am and 3pm.
It's taking place as part of National Bike Week, which features a range of bike themed events between June 9 and June 17.
There will be a closure of the road between Tandy’s Bridge and Osberstown Bridge and this will provide a walking route.
"There will be coffee and ice cream available, so come on down with your family," said Bill Clear.
