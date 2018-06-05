New Clane venture for coffee shop PS Roasters

The owners of the popular Naas coffee shop PS Roasters are to open a new premises in Clane this summer.

The Naas premises, owned by Peter and Simon McCormack, has proved a popular spot and keeps the brothers and other staff busy.

Located opposite the parish church in Naas, it opens from early morning to late in the evening, week days and weekends.

Now McCormacks are opening in Clane and work is taking place at a premises just around the corner from Aldi and Yew Tree Square on the Prosperous Road.

The Naas café has been open two and a half years and the hope is that the Clane shop will open in around five weeks time, “give or take.”

Peter said everything is going very smoothly. “I am holding my breath,” he said.

The brothers want to increase the wholesale coffee business and run a barista training section for those who want to get into the business.

“People don’t just come for the coffee,” Peter told the Leader at the new Clane premises last Friday. “They also come for the friendliness.”

Peter, who will be getting married to Lenka, his Slovakian girlfriend, in the summer of 2019, said she has been “amazing”, and is working in the business.

“On our first date I said to her we are going to open up a business. Here we are three years later.”

“This is not a second PS Coffee Roasters, in that we won’t have the stress side of the food,” he said.

The letters PS in the store name stands for Peter and Simon, and they pride themselves on the quality of coffee they serve.

This can leave them with lower margains than others, but Peter says they are not very money-orientated.

“We use the best coffee in the world. You don’t make as much money when you go down that route," he said.

“Neither Simon, a qualified accountant with a business degree, nor I are interested in money alone. We want to enjoy where we work. I don’t require much anyway."

And, he does not mind hard work. A qualified plumber, he is doing a lot of the work on the new Clane premises himself.

He and Lenka visited their coffee sources last year.

“We don’t buy from big corporations and plantations,” he said. “You get your best from small businesses.”

All of the barista training, now being done at Naas, will transfer to Clane, where it will be easier to manage.

They will have fifteen to twenty training, he expects.

