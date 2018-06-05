Is there an unofficial strike on Kilcock bus route

Problems on the 115 Bus Eireann service, which includes Kilcock, appear to be down to “unofficial industrial action,” a Kildare County Council officil told the Council's Maynooth Municipal District meeting last Friday (May 31).

Director of Services, Niall Morrissey, said he had been speaking to Hugh Creegan of the National Transport Authority, but he could not get any response from Bus Eireann.

Mr Morrissey said there seemed to be an unofficial industrial action in that “drivers were not turning up for work or were going sick”.

Mr Morrissey said this situation could be fixed when Bus Eireann take on two hundred extra drivers but that is a “long term plan”.

The Director of Services said he knew this would be “cold comfort” to customers.

In 2015, Cllr Paul Ward had asked the Council to contact Bus Éireann to request a review/analysis of the morning 115 bus service servicing Kilcock “in light of the serious congestion currently being experienced on this service, resulting in numerous local residents not being able to avail of the service in a timely/efficient manner.”

