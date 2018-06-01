KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Restaurant opportunity in Maynooth at former home of Donatello's

Coonan Property are pleased to offer a super restaurant opportunity in the centre of Maynooth.

This ground floor premises is in a prime location just off the main street and would be ideal for any restaurant use.

The property which previously traded as the well-known Donatello’s restaurant measures approximately 1,000 sq. ft and is available on a long term lease basis.

The property which is available with vacant possession is in an ideal location in the centre of the buoyant town of Maynooth and has the benefit of being close to the University and the Square in the heart of Maynooth.

Maynooth has a thriving restaurant scene and boasts a selection of successful restaurants. This is an obvious opportunity to partake in this business as the property is in a proven location and has huge potential for further development, said the agents.

Philip Byrne Coonan Property is handling the sale and are quoting a rent of €36,000 per annum

For further information please contact Coonan Property on 01 – 6286128