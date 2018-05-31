Huge number of driving offences detected during massive Kildare garda operation

Court dates and fixed charge penalties issued

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

Cars seized as part of Garda Operation. Photo taken from Garda Twitter

Gardaí in Naas detected a huge number of road traffic offences during a massive National Operation.

15 people were found not wearing their seat belt.

Four cars were impounded for no tax or insurance, and court dates were issued.

Gardaí say 20 other offences for tax and mobile phone breaches were detected. 

Fixed Charge Penalties will follow.