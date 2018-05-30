Boy (13) is missing from Portarlington

Gardai are appealing to the public to help trace a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing from Portarlington last Monday.

Ronan Quinn was reported missing to Gardaí on Monday, May 28, and was last seen at approximately 8.30pm that day in Portarlington. He is known to frequent Athlone and Dublin City Centre.

He is described as approximately 5ft in height, of slight build with brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station 057 8674100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.