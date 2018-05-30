Naas and Caragh areas hit by blitz of burglaries

Gardaí in Kildare area appealing for information on a number of burglaries in the Naas and Caragh areas.

In the early hours of May 24, in the Donore area of Caragh, two business premises were broken into.

The incidents happened between 12:45-1:45am.

On May 25, a shed was broken into in the Halverstown area of Kilcullen.

The burglary took place between 1pm-5pm, and a ride on lawnmower was taken.

Between the 25 and 29 of May, a house in the Forenaughts area of Naas was burgled.

On May 25, a house In the Ladytown area was targeted between the hours of quarter to 11 and 1pm.

A house in the Kingsfurze area was burgled between 5:30am-7:15am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas gardaí on (045) 884 300.