Gardaí in Kilcock are appealing for information on a burglary that took place yesterday.

On Tuesday May 29, a house was targeted in the Ballyvoneen area of Kilcock between the hours of 7am-8:30pm.

A firearm and gun case were stolen during the burglary.

Gardaí are anxious to speak to anyone that may have noticed anything suspicious in the area to contact them on 01 675 7390.