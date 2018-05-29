16 year-old shook power hose at staff before fleeing from Kildare hotel safe room - court hears

A sixteen year old youth who was found in the safe room of a hotel has been remanded on bail but with strict conditions.

The youth, who will be 17 later this summer, pleaded guilty to the charges before Judge John King, at a special sitting of Naas District Court on May 29.

His case has been put back until June 21.

This will allow him to have a meeting with, and get a report from a psychologist. The meeting is due sometime this week.

The Court was told on May 29 that the youth's mental health had deteriorated when he was in custody in Oberstown and he was rushed to hospital in Crumlin the previous Friday, May 25.

The bail conditions include living with his father and signing in at a Garda station three times a week.

He also has to keep to a curfew and be at his home between 21.00-06.00 each day.

Judge King said if the youth breached his conditions bail, they would be automatically revoked.

Garda Sgt Brian Jacob, prosecuting, said that on September 16 2017, its alleged the accused entered the Kildare House Hotel in Kildare town. He went to an area which was restricted to staff, going through the staff only door.

Members of staff found him “hiding in the safe room,” Judge John King, was told at a special sitting of Naas District Court on May 29.

He then pulled out a power hose, shook it at staff, and then ran out. The Court was told that earlier that year on May 22 2017, at around 15.50 he was driving what turned out to be his cousins car at Killyginard Cross in Laois.

Sgt Jacob said the youth was too young to have had a driving licence.

But there was no charge against him of taking the car without the owner's consent.

The youth had also appeared at Naas District Court on May 24.

On that date the Court was told that he had gone missing from the address which he was supposed to be staying at in line with his bail conditions at the time.

At this sitting, another judge, Judge Desmond Zaidan, was told that the youth had gone to Nenagh to see family members.

Judge Zaidan was also told that the youth had been in foster care due to earlier family difficulties.

But now he had officially left that, and he would be staying with his parents.

It also heard that he had got into trouble in Nenagh.

Aisling Murphy BL, legally representing the youth said he had no previous convictions and was trying to get back into sport in the area in which he lived. The youth told Judge Zaidan that someone had given him pills when he was in Nenagh and he had taken them.

Judge Zaidan remarked to the Court that “the State is losing big time the battle against drugs.”

Judge Zaidan said that with one of these pills the youth could “go ballistic... and cause serious harm” to himself and other members of the public.

Judge Zaidan commented that the youth “had no hope with his parents.”

His father, who was present, told the Court, the youth would stay with him and they would try and look after him.

The father said he was now back in Kildare.

Judge Zaidan told the Gardai that he he did not believe a word the father said.

Sgt Jacob asked that the youth be remanded in custody to May 29.