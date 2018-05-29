Alarm box ripped off wall during burglary at Naas house

An alarm box was pulled off the wall of a house in the Ladytown area of Naas during a burglary last week.

On May 25, the house was entered between 10.45am in the morning and 1.30pm in the early afternoon.

The owner returned home and found that the alarm box was pulled off the wall.

Entry was gained by breaking a lock at the front of the house.

A silver watch valued at €200 was stolen in the course of the burglary.