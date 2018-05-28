Funeral details announced for Leixlip schoolgirl Ana Kriegel

The funeral details have been announced for 14-year-old Anastasia Kriegel from Leixlip.

The body of the Confey College student was found in a derelict farmhouse near Lucan village last Thursday, May 17.

Her death notice says that she will be "missed by her loving parents Patrick and Geraldine, brother Aaron, grandmother Eva (Ball), aunts Jennifer, Jan and Lynne, uncles Kevin, Ray and Phil, cousins Bruno, Philippe, Natalie, Mérone, Carla, Darragh, Martha, Art, Sadbh, Cillian and Fiadh, relatives and friends."

"A Civil Funeral Service, celebrating Ana’s life, will be held in Newlands Cross Crematorium on Thursday afternoon, May 31 at 2.30pm.

“Ana loved sparkle and colour. The family wish for the dress code to reflect this. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Russian Irish Adoption Group. A donations box will be available at the Crematorium.”

A book of condolence for Anastasia opened at Leixlip Library, Captain’s Hill, Newtown, Leixlip on 24 May 2018. The book is available for signing until Friday 1 June 2018 during library opening hours.